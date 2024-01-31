Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

