T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,242,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

