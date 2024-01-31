TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.35.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.85. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.47. The company has a market cap of C$55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

