TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

