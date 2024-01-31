TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up to $33.54

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $35.64. TechTarget shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 21,188 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 884,295 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

