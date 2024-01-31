Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading Down 1.3%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 1,288,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 287,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 503,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $1,972,963.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,580,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,556,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 3,097,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

