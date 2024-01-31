The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$64.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.94.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$62.89 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.04. The company has a market cap of C$76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6545064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

