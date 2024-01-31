The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 3.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,648. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.