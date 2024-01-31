The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 481,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.