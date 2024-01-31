The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $617.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $544.00 to $617.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.36.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $608.18. 169,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,924. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.