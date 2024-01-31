The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.41. 836,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

