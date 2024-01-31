The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Marcus accounts for approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Marcus by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,202. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.37, a P/E/G ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.74%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

