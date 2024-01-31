The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TRV opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.