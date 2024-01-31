TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.39 and last traded at $83.45. Approximately 1,630,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,724,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

TKO Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

