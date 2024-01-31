tomiNet (TOMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.83 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $104.91 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.20858676 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $14,336,336.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

