Toncoin Price Down 4.4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.08 billion and $27.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.25 or 1.00127233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011227 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00192653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003438 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,147,872 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,135,666.505495 with 3,457,852,611.6472874 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0891436 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $25,945,225.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

