Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.50

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$117.50 and last traded at C$117.42, with a volume of 11655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.87.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.99. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total transaction of C$40,656.22. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total transaction of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

