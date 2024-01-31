Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Nomura to Neutral

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $202.40.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $6,909,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.