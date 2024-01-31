Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TSCO stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

