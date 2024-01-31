Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %
TSCO stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
