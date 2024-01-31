Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,514 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Avantor Trading Down 0.4 %

AVTR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

