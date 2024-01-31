Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

