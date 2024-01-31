Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.21

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.21 and last traded at $213.54, with a volume of 123116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

