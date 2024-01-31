TriCo Bancshares Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

