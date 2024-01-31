TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.91. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

