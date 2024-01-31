TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.91. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
