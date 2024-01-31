U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
