U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

