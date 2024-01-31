UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. 48,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UMB Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

