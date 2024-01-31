Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $100.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.02 or 0.00014144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00159638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21642117 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 926 active market(s) with $93,883,666.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

