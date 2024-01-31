United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,285,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.83.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

