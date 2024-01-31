United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.30.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

