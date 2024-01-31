United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Shares of URI traded down $14.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.06. The company had a trading volume of 168,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,961. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

