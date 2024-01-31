Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 545,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 484,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $490.07 million, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington University bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,886,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

