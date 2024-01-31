Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 245,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

