Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 930,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

