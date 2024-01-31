Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up to $47.84

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.84, but opened at $49.98. Unum Group shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 332,301 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

