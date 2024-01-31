Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.9% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.88. 7,874,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,060,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,933 shares of company stock worth $2,914,063. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.