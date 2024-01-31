Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT Lowered to $2.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

URG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 1,516,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,915. The company has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $95,705.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,706 shares of company stock worth $693,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

