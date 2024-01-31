URU Metals (LON:URU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
URU Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -163.04 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.32.
About URU Metals
URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.
