Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,526 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 7.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $47,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

