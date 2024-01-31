Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

FELE stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

