Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 186,279 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 186,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 269,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

