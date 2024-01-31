Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 216,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $83.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

