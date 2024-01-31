Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,356 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Down 1.0 %

AWR stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

