Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,778 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

