Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $105.87.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.