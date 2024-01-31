Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,336,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

