Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

