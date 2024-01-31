Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $454.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.89. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $455.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

