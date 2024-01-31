Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

