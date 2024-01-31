Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $225.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

