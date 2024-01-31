Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

